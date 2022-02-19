Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed from a New Jersey base on Saturday. They are completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the Taliban have been gradually leaving the military bases in recent months and starting new lives in communities throughout the United States. The U.S. admitted 76,000 Afghans as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the largest U.S. resettlement of refugees in decades. More are expected, but in smaller groups, and officials no longer expect to need temporary housing on military bases.