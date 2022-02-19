Income-tax phaseout up for debate in long-poor Mississippi

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is accustomed to being first in worsts. It’s one of the poorest, unhealthiest states, and its schools are chronically underfunded. Some Republican leaders say they want to boost Mississippi’s fortunes by phasing out its income tax — the source of one-third of state revenue. Opponents say erasing the income tax is a terrible idea because it would mean even less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, especially hurting poor and working-class residents. Mississippi lost population in the past decade. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says erasing the income tax could help the state attract new businesses and residents.