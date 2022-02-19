Greece: Search continues for 12 missing in ferry fire

Associated Press

CORFU, Greece (AP) — Rescue teams in Greece are searching for 12 people believed to be missing from a ferry that caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy. After working all night to extinguish the blaze, firefighting vessels surrounded the Euroferry Olympia for a second day on Saturday. The ferry was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew members when the fire broke out onboard Friday. The Greek coast guard and the crews of other boats evacuated some 280 people to the Greek island of Corfu. Authorities increased the number considered missing from 11 to 12 after discovering that a person from the ferry was not listed on the passenger manifest.