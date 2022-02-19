Farmer anger will test Modi as India’s ‘grain bowl’ votes

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

FATEHGARH SAHIB, India (AP) — India’s Punjab state is casting ballots in polls seen as a barometer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity — and his party’s Hindu nationalist reach — ahead of general elections in 2024. The polls Sunday will reflect whether Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been able to neutralize the resentment of Sikh farmers after repealing contentious farm laws that led to yearlong protests. The polls will also determine whether the protests that forced Modi to make a rare retreat could be enough to prevent his party from making inroads in a state that’s considered the “grain bowl” of India. Farmers are the most influential voting bloc in India, and the protests are expected to resonate in other poll-bound states.