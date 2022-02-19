EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

By KARL RITTER and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

MUNICH (AP) — A top European Union official says Russia would have its access to financial markets and high-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in case it attacks Ukraine. The comments from the head of the EU’s executive commission on Saturday came as tensions over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine intensified further on Saturday. U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he was convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade the neighboring country. Von der Leyen said that the Kremlin’s thinking “may cost Russia a prosperous future.” Western leaders so far have not specified what precise Russian action would trigger sanctions.