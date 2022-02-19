Canada police push back COVID protesters in bid to end siege

By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED

Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police aggressively pushed back protesters, took over trucks and advanced toward Parliament after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital. Scores of the trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Police in tactical gear quickly gained ground Saturday against demonstrators who are facing of one of the biggest police enforcement actions in Canada’s history, with officers drawn from around the country. By Friday evening, at least 100 people had been arrested, mostly on mischief charges, and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city’s major streets