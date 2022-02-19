Australia says China warship fired laser at its patrol plane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Defense Department says a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. It says the incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches. Such episodes are not uncommon as the U.S. and its allies accuse China of asserting its military might, and have taken steps to challenge Beijing’s growing clout in the western Pacific and elsewhere. Two years ago, the U.S. also accused the Chinese navy of firing a laser at one if its planes over the Pacific. Beijing had denied it.