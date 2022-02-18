Witnesses recall racist comments by men in Arbery killing

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Witnesses in the federal hate crimes trial of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery say they recall racist statements by two of the defendants. Kristie Ronquille told the jury Friday that Travis McMichael called her an “N-word lover” and made crude sexual comments after learning she had dated a Black man. His father, Greg McMichael, was accused in court by a former neighbor of making racist comments about a former tenant who was a Black woman. The McMichaels and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have pleaded not guilty to charges they violated Arbery’s civil rights by chasing and killing him in their Georgia neighborhood two years ago.