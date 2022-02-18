Widow pleads guilty to role in late cop husband’s scheme

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The widow of a northern Illinois police officer who killed himself in 2015 amid an investigation into his theft of thousands of dollars from a youth program has pleaded guilty to a charge for her role in the scheme. Melodie Gliniewicz on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of deceptive practices, which carries of maximum prison term of three years. She entered the plea days before she was scheduled to stand trial. Prosecutors dropped all other charges she faced under her plea deal. Her husband, Fox Lake police Lieutenant Charles Joe Gliniewicz, was under investigation for embezzling money from the youth program when he killed himself in a way that made it appear he’d died in the line of duty.