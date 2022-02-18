Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as tension grinds on

By The Associated Press

Amid its tensest standoff with the West since the Cold War, Russia plans to demonstrate its nuclear might this weekend. Multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles set for Saturday follow a warning from U.S. President Joe Biden that Russia could invade Ukraine within days. Russia says the drills involving its strategic nuclear forces are routine. NATO says Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to keep his promises of withdrawing troops deployed near Ukraine. The United States and other alliance members kept up the diplomatic pressure on Moscow while NATO continued beefing up its eastern regions.