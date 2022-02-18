Swiss-Belarusian ‘political prisoner’ freed after 17 months

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s government and exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are hailing the release of a Swiss-Belarusian woman who had been detained by authorities in Belarus for nearly 1-1/2 years and who human rights advocates considered to be a political prisoner. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said 52 year-old dual national Natallia Hersche was freed Friday from the Mogilev prison in eastern Belarus and set to return to Switzerland. Swiss diplomatic staff met with her 14 times since she was taken into custody in September 2020 and after being sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.