SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died. Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4. The boys’ mother survived. The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond. The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats. Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.