State clears Cedar Point in Ohio roller coaster accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has cleared Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio of violating any laws or rules in an accident involving the world’s second-tallest roller coaster last year. The accident happened in August when a woman standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the Top Thrill Dragster ride. The Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Amusement Ride Safety Division investigated the accident. The agency released a 620-page report Friday and said it’s not recommending any sanctions against Cedar Point. The report says there’s no evidence Cedar Point knew or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.