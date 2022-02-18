Spain: Conservative party rift grows into all-out battle

MADRID (AP) — Months of simmering tensions within Spain’s main opposition party has come to a head with an exchange of ‘friendly fire’ between the conservatives’ national leadership and the regional chief of Madrid, a rising star in the Popular Party. The internal rift deepened Friday with fresh revelations that party members allegedly tried to hire detectives to investigate a facemask-supplying contract brokered during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic by a relative of Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Díaz Ayuso has denied any wrongdoing and painted the investigation as a political vendetta. The crisis comes as the PP is struggling to hold back the rise of a far-right party.