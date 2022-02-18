Sotheby’s selling art treasures from divorced couple’s trove

LONDON (AP) — Artworks by Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol and other modern masters are going up for auction as part of a billionaire couple’s acrimonious divorce. Sotheby’s auction house announced Friday that it will offer 30 works from the Macklowe Collection on May 16 in New York. The works belonged to property developer Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda, who spent 40 years assembling a collection by some of the 20th century’s greatest artists. After they split in 2016, a judge ordered the collection sold as part of the divorce settlement. The pieces getting auctioned off in May together are valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.