Snowstorm pileup shuts interstate in Illinois for 2nd day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm shut down a 17-mile stretch of central Illinois interstate for a second day. Illinois State Police Trooper Haylie Polistina says Interstate 39 north of Bloomington was closed Friday morning as crews worked to untangle the nine passenger vehicles and 19 commercial vehicles as well as retrieve dozens more that slid Thursday off the roadway. Shortly before midday Friday, the northbound lanes were opened. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.