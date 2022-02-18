Prince Harry lawyers say he feels unsafe bringing kids to UK

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Harry say the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe. Harry has launched a legal challenge to the U.K. government’s refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he comes to Britain. His legal team says Harry wants to bring son Archie, who is almost 3, and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection. Lawyers say his private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information. Harry, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, did not attend Friday’s preliminary hearing in the case.