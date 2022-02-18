Maryland woman pleads guilty in submarine spy case

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Martinsburg to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, pleaded guilty to the same charge Monday. She was charged with acting as a lookout at several prearranged locations at which memory cards containing the information were left behind. Jonathan Toebbe admitted to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a foreign government representative but was actually an undercover FBI agent.