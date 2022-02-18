Man charged in 3 Texas deaths indicted in roommate’s slaying

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man accused of killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas in September was indicted Friday in the killing of his roommate. That man was found dead in a house fire in Fort Worth months earlier. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Jason Alan Thornburg on charges of murder and arson in the death of 61-year-old Mark Jewell. Thornburg was indicted in December on a charge of capital murder of multiple people in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. The arrest warrant says Thornburg told police he was being called to “commit sacrifices.”