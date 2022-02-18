Kerry warns geopolitics risk hurting climate efforts

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says that geopolitical tensions including the current crisis over Russia and Ukraine could hamper international efforts to curb global warming at a crucial time. Kerry told the annual Munich Security Conference Friday that the rise in the cost of energy stoked by the crisis may make consumers and governments wary of taking tough measures needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Kerry noted that without Russia, China and other major emerging economies reducing their emissions of planet-warming gas, global goals to limit temperature rise by the end of the century can’t be met. Scientists have said emissions need to drop drastically this decade to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, a warning that Kerry echoed during his comments in Munich.