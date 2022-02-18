IAEA reviews water release from damaged Japan nuclear plant

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency has visited the site at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant where more than a million tons of treated radioactive waste water are to be released into the ocean. They are seeking to determine how to make the decades-long project safe. Japan has sought the U.N. agency’s help to ensure the release meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of neighboring countries that have sharply criticized the plan. The water is being stored in tanks at the damaged plant which must be removed so it can be decommissioned. A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the plant’s cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors.