Frustration grows in Nigeria at continuing fuel shortage

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A prolonged fuel shortage in Nigeria, Africa’s top crude oil producer, has provoked growing frustration and many citizens are demanding government action. The scarcity of gasoline is blamed on the withdrawal of adulterated fuel which the West African country’s national oil company said was found to have been imported by four oil marketers. Gas shortages are common in Nigeria even though the country is Africa’s top crude producer and the latest crisis has disrupted the public transport systems across major cities. Though the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has said it has 1 billion liters of gas in stock and another 2.3 billion liters scheduled for delivery before the end of the month.