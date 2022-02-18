From Turkish jail, French woman accuses Greece of ‘pushback’

By RENATA BRITO

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A French woman is accusing Greek authorities of forcing her and other migrants back across the border into Turkey, violating her rights as a person fleeing persecution and as a European citizen. In court documents seen by The Associated Press, the woman claims she was trying to flee Turkey to escape a politically motivated prison sentence. She is now in a Turkish prison and from her cell is suing Greece on Friday at the European Court of Human Rights. Increasingly common “pushbacks” of migrants violate European and international law. Experts say the woman’s case appears to be the first brought to court involving a European citizen. The woman has Turkish citizenship as well as French.