Family: Judge in Potter case swayed by ‘white woman tears’

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who sentenced white former Officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for killing Black motorist Daunte Wright cited the difficult job that police face — and Potter’s remorse — as justification for giving her a light sentence. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu choked up often as she said it was difficult to decide on a sentence. Potter said she meant to use her Taser but mistakenly fired her handgun into Wright’s chest during a traffic stop. Wright’s family and attorneys angrily condemned Chu, who is Asian American, for cutting Potter a break, saying a Black former officer convicted of shooting a white woman in a different Minnesota case got no such mercy despite his own expressions of remorse.