Crews restore power, clear debris after Alabama storms

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Roads were being cleared and crews were restoring power to thousands of customers after severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through several Alabama communities. WBRC-TV reports that one of the storms Thursday evening toppled a tree, crushing a mobile home with people inside in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds. Leeds Mayor David Miller said no serious injuries were reported. The fire chief in Adamsville says a semi-trailer was flipped over in high winds. Nearly 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama at the height of the storms Thursday night, but only about 3,000 customers remained without power by Friday morning.