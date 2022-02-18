Court upholds challenge to Illinois governor’s mask rules

By JOHN O’CONNOR

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An appeals court has dismissed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that invalidated the Illinois governor’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ruling comes about two weeks after a central Illinois judge invalidated the mask mandate and a week after Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker himself lifted the requirement that face coverings be worn in most indoor spaces — but not for schools — as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations plummet. The Sangamon County judge agreed with students and teachers from more than 150 school districts that no one could be excluded from school for health reasons without family consent or a public health quarantine order.