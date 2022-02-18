Congress eyes more financial disclosure for federal judges

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal judges would have to publicly disclose more information about their own finances under a bill approved by the Senate this week. The bipartisan bill by Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Chris Coons of Delaware is intended to make it easier for the public to find out if a judge’s financial holdings could pose a conflict of interest in a case they are presiding over. It would make the judiciary subject to similar transparency requirements as lawmakers. The effort comes as judges have faced increased scrutiny for failing to recuse themselves from matters in which they could have a financial stake.