Confederate marker fight may send SC and Charleston to court

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top lawyer and Charleston appear to be heading to court to figure out if the city broke a state law protecting Confederate memorials when it removed a marker commemorating a rebel general from the front lawn of a public school. Charleston removed the stone memorial calling the street outside the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science the “Robert E. Lee Highway” in July. The city says the highway was never formally named. so South Carolina’s monument-protecting Heritage Act did not apply. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says that interpretation is wrong and he will take the city to court if it doesn’t put the Lee marker back.