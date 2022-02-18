China charges blogger with insulting Korean War dead

BEIJING (AP) — A popular figure on Chinese social media has been arrested on charges he made an insulting pun about Chinese soldiers who froze to death during a Korean War battle. Luo Changping referred to soldiers known as the “Ice Sculpture Company” as the “Sand Sculpture Company,” or “Stupid Company” in internet slang, by removing one stroke from a Chinese character in a posting on his Sina Weibo account. State TV said Luo’s case was handed to prosecutors in his southern hometown of Sanya in January. The “Ice Sculpture Company” were Chinese soldiers who froze to death during a battle with U.S.-led United Nations forces at Chosin Reservoir in the winter of 1950.