Chelsea Clinton to launch nonfiction book imprint this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton has a lot of publishing plans — for her own books, and also for books by others. The Penguin Young Readers imprint Philomel Books announced Friday that Clinton has a new picture story “Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!” coming Sept. 13. The book is illustrated by Tania de Regil. At the same time, she will launch and provide introductions for a nonfiction chapter book animal conservation series for kids ages 6-9, “Save The …”, about tigers, whale sharks and other endangered species. Clinton is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.