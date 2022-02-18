Cate Blanchett to receive Film at Lincoln Center award

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center will honor Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization’s annual fundraising gala. Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to her April 25 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. The previous Chaplin Award Gala, which honored Spike Lee, was postponed more than a year by the pandemic and ultimately held last September. The Chaplin Award has been given out since 1972 and previous recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.