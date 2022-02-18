Arches weighing 40 tons collapse along pedestrian walkway

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — An investigation is underway in North Carolina after decorative wooden arches weighing 40 tons collapsed along a pedestrian walkway in the city of Hickory. City officials told the Hickory Daily Record Friday morning that no one was hurt. The arches were erected less than a year ago. They had been a centerpiece of a pedestrian thoroughfare in downtown. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said he was grateful that no one was hurt. He also said that taxpayers will not bear any costs because there’s a warranty on the arches. City officials said there had been some issues when the second arch was installed last year because part of the wood had splintered.