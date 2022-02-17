Uncertainty looms in Mali as France announces troop pullout

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France’s announcement that it will withdraw its troops from Mali has been anticipated by many in this West African nation where Malians have protested the presence of soldiers from the former colonial power. But politicians and experts worry the French pull-out will result in a security vacuum that will embolden jihadi groups to increase their power. Mali’s government had yet to react to the declaration from French President Emmanuel Macron. Mali’s former Prime Minister Moussa Mara said the country’s security now lies in the hands of its own forces. Experts, however, note that Mali’s security forces will be challenged to reorganize effectively in the six months timeline of the evacuation announced by Macron.