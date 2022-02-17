Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as tensions hit new high

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Tensions over Ukraine have spiked anew. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that there is still a “very high” risk of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen within “several days.” And, in what the U.S. described as an unprovoked move, Russia on Thursday expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. mission in Moscow. A day after Moscow had said it was returning troops to bases, the NATO allies said Thursday they are actually building up border forces near Ukraine.