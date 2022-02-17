TV study: LGBTQ characters rise in number with streaming

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new study says that LGBTQ representation on TV series has grown along with the footprint of streaming services. The study by the advocacy group GLAAD found that Netflix topped the streaming field in LGBTQ inclusivity with 155 LGBTQ characters on its original series. By comparison, the series on six broadcast networks include a total of 141 LGBTQ characters this season. Showtime was found to be the most LGBTQ-inclusive cable network after ranking third last season. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says that TV is “leading entertainment in telling LGBTQ stories.” GLAAD’s latest version of its annual report on TV diversity covers the 2021-22 season.