Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa

By ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING

Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada’s capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. Police are pouring in the downtown Thursday morning. But so far there’s no sign of officers attempting to quell the protest. Protesters have besieged Ottawa for nearly three weeks in a demonstration that shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following. Work crews also started erecting fences outside Parliament, and police are handing out warnings. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to address Parliament Thursday morning, not far from the demonstrators.