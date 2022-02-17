Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

By JIM MUSTIAN and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth or not to plead the Fifth. That’s the question facing Donald Trump after a New York judge Thursday ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Barring a successful appeal, Trump would face a decision between answering Attorney General Letitia James’ questions or invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Trump has often equated such silence with evidence of guilt. Legal experts say the former president could be unpredictable in a deposition and also faces political risks in remaining silent.