Strip-search optional: Volunteers to test new Swiss jail

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Corrections officials in Switzerland say hundreds of people have jumped at the chance to stay in a new jail in Zurich. City corrections authorities said Thursday they received 832 applications for an as-yet undecided number of volunteers who will be selected to test the facility before it accepts its first inmates. Details of the March 24-27 trial run are still being worked out. Officials say the volunteers won’t get paid while sampling the jail’s food, intake process and yard. The volunteers can’t bring cellphones or other electronic devices inside. Every participant will require security clearance, and need to undergo checks similar to airport screenings. However, strip-searches at entry will be optional.