Rubens’ ‘Portrait of a Lady’ on auction in Warsaw in March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top auction house says it is putting up for sale Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady” next month. It is valued between 18 million and 24 million zlotys ($4.5 million- $6 million). The painting — owned by a British citizen — will go on auction at Warsaw’s DESA Unicum on March 17. Painted by Peter Paul Rubens around 1620-25, with involvement from his workshop, the oil-on-canvas baroque portrait shows a young, dark-haired woman in a rich black dress. Experts say she could be one of Rubens’ two wives of a member of a jewelers family of Duarte.