Large cargo ship is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo ship is drifting near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands after its 22 crew members were evacuated due to a fire on board. The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the ship was adrift Thursday. It is carrying a cargo of vehicles. A Portuguese navy ship is on its way to check whether the fire in the hold is still burning and whether the cargo ship is in danger of sinking or causing pollution. The ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the U.S. state of Rhode Island.