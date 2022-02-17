Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in India has sentenced to death 38 people for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 that left more than 50 dead and 200 wounded in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, which has a history of violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims. It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentence in a single case in India. The sentence must be confirmed by a higher court. Judge A. R. Patel also sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment in the case in which more than a dozen bombs went off in several parts of Ahmedabad. A militant Islamic group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.