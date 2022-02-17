Hungary: Bolsonaro and Orban stress shared migration views

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The populist leaders of Brazil and Hungary emphasized their shared conservative approach to issues like migration, Christianity and family values during a visit to Hungary’s capital on Thursday by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. At a news briefing in Budapest, Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, said that the two leaders shared a single approach to “the world’s large, global challenges.” Those included opposing migration and preserving traditional family models. The two countries signed agreements on extending cooperation in military defense, humanitarianism and water management.