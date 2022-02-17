Hundreds rescued from ferry fire near Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say more than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy. Greek coast guard officials said at least one person was slightly injured during the rescue but no one is missing. They said the predawn fire broke out Friday on Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia shortly after the boat left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece with 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board. Images from local television channels of the ferry following the evacuation indicated that the fire was extensive. The rescued passengers are being transported to the island of Corfu.