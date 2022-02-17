Harris stepping on world stage amid tensions over Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend in Germany, where she will try to keep European allies unified amid growing concern over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. She will attend the annual Munich Security Conference as President Joe Biden and other western leaders warn that the threat of an invasion remains high. That’s despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements that he is committed to further talks. Harris has a packed schedule of high-level meetings, including sessions with the presidents of Ukraine and Germany. She’ll also deliver a major address on Saturday focused on the situation in Ukraine.