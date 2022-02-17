G-20 finance leaders eye ways to support pandemic recovery

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo told financial leaders of the Group of 20 industrial economies that countries must avoid tensions and cooperate to support a recovery from the pandemic. Widodo said the pandemic was far from over and “winter is coming.” The G-20 gathering comes as many economies are treading a precarious path between raising costs of borrowing to cool inflation and helping to support recoveries from the pandemic. Host Indonesia is among many countries in Southeast Asia that have endured severe waves of infections. Officials were attending the gathering both in person and online due to outbreaks mostly of the omicron coronavirus variant still plaguing many countries.