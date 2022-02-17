Fugitive task forces examined in Ohio police shooting case

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fugitive task forces operated by the U.S. Marshals Service are a fixture of law enforcement nationwide, made up of state and local officers and deputy U.S. marshals. A 2020 shooting by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy assigned to one such task force has brought the employment status of task force members under scrutiny. Lawyers representing that deputy want his case moved to federal court because he was a full-time member of the Ohio task force. Prosecutors trying him for murder say the shooting had nothing to do with his work as a temporary federal officer.