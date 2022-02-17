France to withdraw troops from Mali, remain in region

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says France will withdraw its troops from Mali but maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations. Announcing the move during a Thursday news conference in Paris, Macron said, “We cannot remain militarily involved” alongside Malian transitional authorities with whom “we don’t share the strategy and goals.” France has about 4,300 troops in the Sahel region, including 2,400 in Mali. The so-called Barkhane force is also involved in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. French forces have been active since 2013 in Mali, where they intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.