EXPLAINER: How Trump testifying about his business hurts him

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is dealing with another legal setback in New York. A judge refused Thursday to throw out a subpoena seeking Trump’s testimony in a civil investigation of his business affairs by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The ruling won’t be the last word in the matter. Trump’s lawyers can still appeal. But if it’s upheld, Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, would have to meet with investigators from James’ office and answer their questions. The Manhattan district attorney is working on a parallel criminal probe into the Trump Organization.