EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine crisis, push diplomacy
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are using a short summit meeting to assess the chances of diplomacy to unlock the standoff over Ukraine and discuss sanctions in case Russian invades its neighbor. The hastily called summit preceded a two-day EU-Africa meeting which brought the 27 EU leaders to Brussels. The meeting was not expected to go into deep detail what sanctions should be used and how those measures would hit the economies of the member states.