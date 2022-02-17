Anchorage Assembly member announces US House bid for Alaska

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage Assembly member has announced plans to run for the Alaska U.S. House seat that has been held by Republican Don Young since 1973. Christopher Constant made the announcement on social media. He is running as a Democrat. Under a voter-approved elections system that will be used for the first time in Alaska this year, the top four vote-getters in a race, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election. Ranked-choice voting will be used in the general election. Republican Nick Begich III has been the highest-profile contender to announce plans to challenge Young. The primary will be held in August.